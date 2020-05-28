Coimbatore

Preliminary work to commence excavation at Kodumanal village begins

Land being measured for commencing excavation work at Kodumanal village in in Erode on Thursday.

Land being measured for commencing excavation work at Kodumanal village in in Erode on Thursday.  

Preliminary works to commence excavation at Kodumanal village located along the banks of River Noyal in Chennimalai Union began here on Thursday.

Located about 15 km. away from Chennimalai, previous excavations that began from 1981 revealed presence of industrial complex that existed around 4th century BC where beads, semi-precious stones, conch shells and other items were unearthed. Potsherd inscribed with the first four alphabet of Brahmi script, over 100 artefacts including carnelian beads, iron spear heads were found during the excavations in 2018. Previous excavations also unearthed megalithic burials, menhirs, Roman silver coins and other precious stones in the village. Excavations also revealed that the village lies on the ancient trade route that connects the Chera capital of Karur with the Chera port of Muciri which is the present day Pattnam in Kerala.

Earlier this year, the State government had announced that excavations would commence at Kodumanal. However, due to lockdown, commencement of work got delayed.

A 10-member team comprising officials from State Archaeological Department along with college students cleaned up the bushes with the help of workers and earmarked the excavation site where digging would commence in the coming days.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 10:09:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/preliminary-work-to-commence-excavation-at-kodumanal-village-begins/article31697774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY