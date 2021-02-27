Preliminary work for excavation at Kodumanal begins

The State Archaeological Department began on Friday preliminary works for excavation at Kodumanal village, located on the banks of River Noyyal in Chennimalai Union here.
A team led by J. Ranjith, Archaeology Officer, Chennai, and Project Director for Kodumanal Excavation began the work at the settlement area near the river where excavations were carried out last year.
During the four-month excavation that ended in September 2020, the team unearthed potsherds with over 130 Tamil-Brahmi scripts near the Noyyal riverbed and also over 1,500 graffitis in potsherds. Hence, focus will be on identifying more Brahmi scripts that may throw light on the megalithic period, Mr. Ranjith said. The excavation this time is expected to go on till September.
The team will also carry out excavations in the megalithic burial area where three types of burials - cairn circle, urn burial, urn burial with cists and without cists were unearthed in the last excavation.
