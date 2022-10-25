Preliminary work begins for modern bus terminal at Solar

Preliminary works to construct a modern bus terminal has begun at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The city corporation has commenced the preliminary work to construct a modern bus terminal at a total cost of ₹ 63.50 crore at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram along the Karur Bypass Road here.

The existing central bus terminal located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road is used by over one lakh passengers every day and the need for having satellite bus stands at Solar was stressed in the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Erode Local Planning Area. Hence, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on January 10, 2022, had announced two bus stand projects, one at Solar and the other on Sathy Road.

A Corporation engineer said that the bus stand would come up near the newly established temporary bus stand on 19.69 acre. The total built up area would be 12,247 sq m, with ground floor to come up at 7,746 sq m, first floor at 4,260 sq m and terrace at 240 sq m. The platform area would come up at 5,378 sq m and the circulation area at 3,317 sq m. Also, 134 shops, nine bus bays for town buses, vehicle parking for 883 two-wheelers, 185 four-wheelers and 100 autos would come up. Apart from this, reservation counters, hotels, cloak room, toilets and other amenities would be in place, he added.

“The main terminal building would have bus bays for south-bound buses while it will also have a town bus stand”, the engineer said. The contractor has begun preliminary works such as removing boulders and dumping gravel and construction work is expected to start in a few weeks and be completed by 18 months, he added. Only buses proceeding towards Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli and other southern districts will be operated from the new bus stand, said the engineer.