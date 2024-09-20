Pregnant woman hospitalised after bid to end life in Erode

A 23-year-old woman, who is four months pregnant, attempted to end her life after she lost her husband in a road accident at Bhavani here on Thursday. She is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Gobichettipalayam.

R. Nandhakumar, 24, of Punjai Thuraiyampalayam village in Bungalowpudur was working as a marketing executive at a finance company in Tiruppur. On Wednesday night, he along with his grandmother, Saraswathi, 62, were returning home on a two-wheeler on Bhavani – Appakudal road after visiting a relative. While nearing Jambai, a car from Appakudal collided with the two-wheeler in which both died on the spot. The car fell into a roadside pit and the passengers suffered minor injuries. The bodies were taken to the Government Hospital in Bhavani and post-mortems were completed on Thursday.

In the afternoon, when the bodies were to arrive at the village, Nandhakumar’s wife Ikkakiya, jumped into a 100-feet deep well. Relatives could not rescue her and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted. The team, with the help of villagers, rescued her after an hour, and she was admitted to the hospital with fractures in hands and legs. The Bungalowpudur police are inquiring.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.