Pregnant woman ends life in Erode

A 25-year-old woman, who was nine months pregnant, ended her life at her parent’s home at Vellottamparappu in Modakkurichi taluk here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said S. Sathya, who was staying in her parent’s house for the last three months, reportedlly called her husband G. Sanjai Arul over phone to take her to the hospital for health checkup. Sanjai Arul said that he was unwell and told her they could go to the hospital on Tuesday. Upset over it, she entered the room and locked herself.

After one-and-half hour, her mother found her dead. She was taken to the District Headquaters Hospital in Erode where doctors declared her dead. Her father S. Murugesan in his complaint to the Malayampalayam police said that due to her anger, she took the extreme step.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044- 24640050.)