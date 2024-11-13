ADVERTISEMENT

Pregnant woman dies in road accident in Salem

Published - November 13, 2024 06:46 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died after falling from a moving two-wheeler on Sarada College Road in Salem on Wednesday. The police said her shawl got entangled in the rear wheel of the vehicle, leading to her fall.

According to the police, Kaviya of Palani, was married to Dhanush, 21, of Govindan Street in Hasthampatti. Kaviya was seven months pregnant, and a baby shower ceremony was planned for Wednesday.

Around midnight, Dhanush and Kaviya were on their way to the new bus stand to pick up her parents. After they crossed the flyover, Kaviya, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road. Dhanush stopped the vehicle and found that her shawl had become entangled in the rear wheel. She suffered severe injuries and was initially admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. But, she died on Wednesday morning. The Alagapuram police are investigating.

