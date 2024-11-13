 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pregnant woman dies in road accident in Salem

Published - November 13, 2024 06:46 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old pregnant woman died after falling from a moving two-wheeler on Sarada College Road in Salem on Wednesday. The police said her shawl got entangled in the rear wheel of the vehicle, leading to her fall.

According to the police, Kaviya of Palani, was married to Dhanush, 21, of Govindan Street in Hasthampatti. Kaviya was seven months pregnant, and a baby shower ceremony was planned for Wednesday.

Around midnight, Dhanush and Kaviya were on their way to the new bus stand to pick up her parents. After they crossed the flyover, Kaviya, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road. Dhanush stopped the vehicle and found that her shawl had become entangled in the rear wheel. She suffered severe injuries and was initially admitted to a private hospital and later shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. But, she died on Wednesday morning. The Alagapuram police are investigating.

Published - November 13, 2024 06:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.