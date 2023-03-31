Pregnant woman dies after falling into sewage channel in Salem

March 31, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old pregnant woman died after she fell into an open sewage channel outside her house in Salem district on Thursday. The victim is believed to have fainted and fallen into the channel.

According to the police, the victim Sandhya, who was married to Karthick of Athikaripatti, near Ammapet, last year, was in her third month of pregnancy.

On Thursday evening, she had felt uneasy and came out of the house to vomit when she fainted and fell into the sewage channel Her family members took her out of the channel and rushed her to a private hospital in Ammapet.

After first aid, she was shifted to the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital. However, at night she died without responding to treatment.

The Ammapet police have registered a case and are investigating.

The relatives of the deceased claimed that the work for the sewage channel was not undertaken properly in the village. “We informed the officials several times about this, but no action was taken. As the sewage channel was deep, we urged them to close it using cement slabs, but officials left it open, which led to her death,” a relative alleged.

Denying the allegation, an official of the Ayothiyapattinam Block Development Office said the channel works were completed recently in the village. “These channels are not deep. It is like storm water drains. This incident was an unfortunate. In places where the vehicles pass, we close the channel, and the remaining areas will be kept open for carrying out cleaning,” the official said.