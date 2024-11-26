 />

Pregnant woman, daughters found dead in farm well in Salem

Published - November 26, 2024 04:13 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old pregnant woman and her two daughters were found dead in a farm well in Salem on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The woman, Mathammal, who was seven months pregnant, lived with her husband Ravi, 35, and their two daughters, Manoranjani, 7, and Nitheeswari, 3, at Akkaraipatti in Neyyamalai near Vazhapadi.

Following a quarrel with Ravi, Mathammal left home with their daughters on Saturday (November 23, 2024) and did not return home. Her husband and relatives launched a search for them but could not find them. In the early hours of Tuesday, their bodies were found in a farm well in the locality.

On being alerted, Yethapur Police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Attur Government Hospital for postmortem examination. The police suspect that she killed her daughters before dying by suicide.

The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the state’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

