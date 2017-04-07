Precautions to beat the heat

Though Coimbatore has not witnessed any case of heat stroke this year, summer is heading to its peak posing health concerns. Dehydration due to inadequate in take of water can cause various health problems. According to officials with Health Department, barely 5 % of the population consume at least three litres of water.

“Apart from preventing dehydration, adequate intake of water can keep several health problems at bay. The water must be boiled and cooled before consumption. WHO advises rolling boil of water for 20 minutes to get rid of micro organisms present. Instead of consuming drinking water provided in hotels, at workplace and other public places, one can carry boiled and cooled water in a safe bottle,” says P.G. Bhanumathi, Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore.

Similarly, doctors also warn consumption of juices and cool drinks that are prepared in unhygienic conditions. According to them, the main concern here is the use of unwashed fruits and use of unsafe water. Consumption of such unsafe drinks can trigger diarrhoea and other conditions affecting digestion. “Consuming whole fruit is advised instead of taking them in liquid form. Safe drinks such as buttermilk and tender coconut are good alternatives that are also cheap,” says a city-based nutritionist.

Health Department also advises against long time exposure to sun between noon and 3 p.m. when the temperature is normally at its peak. “Cotton dresses are suited for summer as they reduce heat and absorb sweat. Employers are advised to adjust working hours of employees to avoid exposure to sun in the peak hours. People having heat stroke symptoms such as nausea, dry skin, dizziness and rapid breathing must be rushed to a nearby hospital,” adds Dr. Bhanumathi.

Reporting by

Wilson Thomas

thcbereporting@gmail.com