Precautionary measures taken to prevent spread of COVID-19

SALEM

13 March 2020 00:09 IST

The health department and civic bodies are taking various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Public places are sprayed with disinfectant as part of the preventive measures.

Officials from Salem Corporation on Thursday sprayed disinfectant on the New Bus Stand premises. Salem Corporation Commissioner R.Sadheesh, City Health Officer K.Parthibhan and other officials monitored the activity.

Disinfectant was sprayed inside and on outer parts of the buses. The officials also distributed awareness pamphlets to passengers. The officials said that five teams had been formed under sanitary inspectors to monitor the disinfection activities at various places like farmer markets and Urban Primary Health Centres. Health officials said that disinfectant would be sprayed twice a day in the primary health centres.

Nirmalson, Deputy Director of Health Services, said that 108 persons, who returned from foreign countries, were under home isolation in Salem and the numbers were changing each day based on quarantine period.

At the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, considering the requirement for hand sanitisers, the hospital developed its own hand sanitiser through the Department of Pharmacology for internal use only. R.Balajinathan, Dean, said that the sanitisers cost one third of retail price and it contained 75% alcohol.