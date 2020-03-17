Precautionary measures stepped up; businesses affected

Coimbatore

17 March 2020 00:34 IST

Main commercial areas of the city see lesser than normal crowd; awareness programmes held, pamphlets distributed

Kandasamy, an autorickshaw driver near Brookefields mall, waits at the entrance of the mall, though he knows that the mall is closed for visitors.

“Nearly 90 autorickshaws wait near the mall every day and each of us will get five to six trips. On an average, each of us will earn at least ₹500,” he says.

With the mall closed as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 from Monday, there are no visitors. “We do not know what we are going to do,” Kandasamy says.

Advertising

Advertising

Shankar, an acting driver in the city, and his team normally get almost 50 requests during weekends. On Sunday (March 15), he had just nine calls.

As the district administration issued instructions on Sunday against large gatherings and assembly of people for meetings or functions, the main commercial areas of the city saw lesser than normal crowd on Monday.

“There are less number of people on the road only today,” says an earthern pots vendor near the flower market.

A flower seller at the market shows an awareness pamphlet that was distributed on Monday morning to all of them on COVID-19 and the precautions to be taken. “What is this about ? Is it to prevent fever?,” she asks.

From malls to industries, banks, and even retirement communities, there are programmes to create awareness and efforts to minimise gathering of group of people as a precaution against COVID-19.

This is also beginning to impact related businesses.

Banks

Banks have issued circulars asking the employees and officers to minimise on travelling and meetings and to go in for video conferences for meetings, says a senior bank officer here.

CovaiCare, which promotes and maintains retirement communities, has asked its residents to take the required precautions. It has also issued a series of guidelines to its staff on the precautions to be taken and to scan visitors.

“We have given attention to minor details. They (residents and staff) should enjoy within the community and still stay safe,” says A. Sridharan, Managing Director, Covai Property Centre.

Market

M. Rajendran, president of Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Merchants Association, says vegetables sold to Kerala has dropped 70 % in the last 10 days as there is no demand there. This has resulted in drop in prices. “There are many vegetables that are sold at ₹5 a kg in the wholesale market,” he said.

While theatres in the Coimbatore city were open, those in the Kerala border towns were closed on Monday.

From Tuesday, all the 150 theatres in Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and the Nilgiris will remain closed.

Industrial associations here have postponed conferences and meetings, some even their regular committee meetings.

Awareness pamphlets

Following a meeting with Collector K. Rajamani, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association R. Ramamurthy said the Association would print awareness pamphlets and distribute to all workers and staff.

“What is important now is individual efforts. All of us should be aware and follow the guidelines issued,” he added.