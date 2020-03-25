Precautionary measures scaled up in Tiruppur

With Tiruppur seeing its first COVID-19 positive case on Monday, the district administration has scaled up precautionary measures in the district.

Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said that five teams have been formed in the district to monitor home quarantine cases, hospital isolation cases, disinfection measures and procurement of face masks and additional hospital beds.

The 48-year-old patient from London arrived at the Chennai International Airport on March 15 and reached Tiruppur in his personal vehicle. After five days of home quarantine in Tiruppur, he got himself admitted to ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, on March 20. His swab samples were sent to King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Chennai, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said. Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar confirmed on Monday evening that the patient had tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient's wife is in quarantine at ESI Hospital, while his daughter is under home quarantine in Tiruppur. The driver has been quarantined at Tiruppur Government Hospital, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan said.

“He was all by himself and only close family members were near him during home quarantine,” the Collector said, adding that efforts were under way to ascertain whether he came into contact with any other persons. As of Tuesday, 172 patients were under home quarantine in Tiruppur district, he said.

City Health Officer K. Boopathy said that disinfectants were being sprayed using jet-rodding machines in all the 60 wards.

“We have nine vehicles with a total capacity of 15,000 litres,” he said. Mr. Boopathy requested the people to stay indoors and practice social distancing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.