Precautionary measures on war-footing: Sengottaiyan

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development, K.A. Sengottaiyan said that all precautionary measures were being taken on a war-footing against COVID-19 and asked people not to panic.

The Minister in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan and Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan, MLAs K.V. Ramalingam (Erode West), K.S. Thennarasu (Erode East), V.P. Sivasubramani (Modakurichi), E.M.R. Raja alias K.R. Rajakrishnan (Anthiyur), S. Eswaran (Bhavani Sagar) held a meeting with officials at the Collectorate here on Wednesday on the steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Mr. Sengottaiyan said that the Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital was being converted into a 300-bedded hospital for treating infected persons and persons with symptoms. Apart from this, isolation wards were available at the District Headquarters Hospital (eight beds), Bhavani Government Hospital (10), Anthiyur GH (6), Sathyamangalam GH (4), Gobichettipalayam GH (4), KMCH (5), Lotus Hospital (5) and Ashram School premises (17).

“Thus, 363 beds are available and another 75 beds are being readied,” he added.

The Minister asked people to cooperate with the administration. He said the two persons, who were tested positive for the virus, were recovering well and 11 others, who were in close contact with them, were kept in isolation and under observation.

He said that mobile ATM facilities were made available to 295 families that were home quarantined for 28 days in two areas in the city. He asked people not to believe in rumours being spread in social media and asked them to stay indoors.