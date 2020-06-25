Precautionary measures being taken: Erode Corpn.

The civic body has asked people not to panic and said that all precautionary measures are taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Four streets with 500 houses have been declared as containment zones. Messages were circulated in social media that the virus was fast spreading in the district and a total lockdown was to be implemented.

Closure of shops and commercial establishments at 2 p.m. further caused panic among the residents.

Swab samples

However, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu all precautionary measures were taken regularly to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On an average, swab samples were taken from 150 people in the city every day and tested at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

‘No need to panic’

“There is no need to fear or panic and people need to cooperate with officials by wearing mask, maintaining personal distance and alert officials if they have visitors from other zones,” he added.

The Commissioner said that though fines were collected from people for not wearing mask, it was the responsibility of people to wear mask to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said that if they came across people from other zones visiting their houses or neighbours, they should inform the Corporation at 94890-93202.