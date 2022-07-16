Precaution dose administered in government hospitals and PHCs in Erode district

Precaution dose being administered to an elderly woman at Marapalam in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The district administration has asked persons above 18 years to get the free precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered at the government hospitals, primary health centres and uUrban primary health centres in the district.

Persons in the 18-59 age group who have received their first and second doses were asked to take precaution doses at private hospitals for ₹386 a dose. Persons above 60 years and frontline workers were administered the dose free-of-cost.

Recently, as part of celebrating 75 years of Independence (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav), the Central government announced administering precaution doses free of cost at government hospitals for 75 days beginning July 15. The booster dose may be availed after a gap of six months from taking the second dose of vaccine.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that precaution dose is available at all the government hospitals, PHCs and UPHCs in the district and persons in the 18-60 age group can avail the dose free-of-cost. He said that people should get the dose administered without hesitation as COVID-19 cases are on the rise.