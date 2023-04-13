Pre ritual mandapam to come up at crematorium in Saravanampatti

April 13, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

CRI Pumps Group and Shri K. Gopal Memorial Trust will construct a pre-ritual mandapam at Moksha Griha at Saravanampatti.

The crematorium was opened in 2010 and has ISO certification and Indian Green Building Council platinum rating.

The pre-ritual mandapam can accommodate 300 people and it will be constructed with some more amenities at ₹1 crore under the Namakku Naame Scheme. G. Soundararajan, vice chairman of CRI Group and Managing Trustee of Shri K. Gopal Memorial Trust presented a cheque of ₹50 lakh to M. Prathap, Corporation Commissioner, recently. The Trust and CRI last month commissioned a fully automatic gas furnace at the crematorium with a 100 ft high chimney at ₹1.5 crore.