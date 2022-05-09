Pre-monsoon census to begin at MTR today
The pre-monsoon census to count wildlife in the core area of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) will be conducted from May 10 to 16.
In a press release, the Forest Department said that the census will be conducted in Theppakadu, Kargudi, Mudumalai, Nilakottai and Masinagudi forest ranges. The population of carnivores, herbivores and scavengers will be estimated using both direct and indirect sightings, with volunteers and field staff walking transect lines across the five forest ranges. The census is being conducted as per the directions of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. An orientation programme for volunteers is to be held at Theppakadu on Tuesday.
