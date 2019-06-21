Pre-monsoon census surveys carnivore and herbivore population

The recently concluded pre-monsoon all animal census in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) surveyed the carnivore and herbivore population along with the quality of their habitats.

The enumerators comprising Forest Department staff and volunteers had direct sighting of tiger, leopard, sloth bear apart from large numbers of herbivores.

The six-day census also surveyed the vegetation of forest areas in the pre-monsoon period which will be compared with vegetation in the habitats during the post-monsoon census.

A.S. Marimuthu, deputy field director, ATR and District Forest Officer of Pollachi Forest Division, said that ATR which spans over 958 sq.km. was divided into 108 grids for the census.

Each grid had a volunteer who was given orientation and training before engaging in the exercise. “The first three days of the census focused on recording carnivores and big herbivores like elephants and Gaurs. The enumerators surveyed herbivores and vegetation of the habitats in the remaining three days,” he said.

The enumerators surveyed the animals using direct sighting and indirect sighting methods. Indirect sighting included identification of foot prints of animals (pug marks in the case of big cats like tiger), their excreta and peel off marks on the barks of trees. While assessing the habitat quality, the enumerators also checked the level of human disturbance, if any.

Mr. Marimuthu said that the enumerators used ‘M-STrIPES’ app (Monitoring System for Tiger-Intensive Protection and Ecological Status), a tiger monitoring application developed by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), for the census. They also recorded the results in charts as in the traditional method.

Data entered in the M-STrIPES app will also record the GPS coordinates of locations while entering the survey results. Results collected in the census will be processed by the NTCA which will compile similar data from other tiger reserves in the country.