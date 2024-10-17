ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-cast concrete storm water drain being installed at Uppilipalayam Junction

Published - October 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A precast storm water drain being installed at Uppilipalayam - Avinashi Road to mitigate waterlogging during the rainy season. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Pre-cast storm water drains are being installed at Uppilipalayam Junction at a cost of ₹35 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Avinashi Road-Uppilipalayam Junction is a heavily congested area. During rainy days, water from the Avinashi Road flyover, the new flyover under construction, and the VOC Park/Stadium converges at the Uppilipalayam Junction. From there, it used to flow via Arts College Road, draining into Valankulam.

Motorists have struggled to navigate the ankle-deep water, prompting the Corporation to address the issue by installing a pre-cast storm water drain at the junction. A 30-metre trench was dug from the Audis Street entrance to the CSI Church, into which a pre-cast concrete storm water drain, measuring 2.6 metres in width and height, is being placed.

This new drainage system will allow storm water to flow through the pre-cast trench, enter the canals, and be directed through the Government Arts College before draining into Valankulam tank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Wednesday, Collector Kranti Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected the ongoing work, which is expected to be completed by Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US