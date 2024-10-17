Pre-cast concrete storm water drain being installed at Uppilipalayam Junction

Pre-cast storm water drains are being installed at Uppilipalayam Junction at a cost of ₹35 lakh.

The Avinashi Road-Uppilipalayam Junction is a heavily congested area. During rainy days, water from the Avinashi Road flyover, the new flyover under construction, and the VOC Park/Stadium converges at the Uppilipalayam Junction. From there, it used to flow via Arts College Road, draining into Valankulam.

Motorists have struggled to navigate the ankle-deep water, prompting the Corporation to address the issue by installing a pre-cast storm water drain at the junction. A 30-metre trench was dug from the Audis Street entrance to the CSI Church, into which a pre-cast concrete storm water drain, measuring 2.6 metres in width and height, is being placed.

This new drainage system will allow storm water to flow through the pre-cast trench, enter the canals, and be directed through the Government Arts College before draining into Valankulam tank.

On Wednesday, Collector Kranti Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected the ongoing work, which is expected to be completed by Friday.

