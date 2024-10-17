GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pre-cast concrete storm water drain being installed at Uppilipalayam Junction

Published - October 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A precast storm water drain being installed at Uppilipalayam - Avinashi Road to mitigate waterlogging during the rainy season.

A precast storm water drain being installed at Uppilipalayam - Avinashi Road to mitigate waterlogging during the rainy season. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

Pre-cast storm water drains are being installed at Uppilipalayam Junction at a cost of ₹35 lakh.

The Avinashi Road-Uppilipalayam Junction is a heavily congested area. During rainy days, water from the Avinashi Road flyover, the new flyover under construction, and the VOC Park/Stadium converges at the Uppilipalayam Junction. From there, it used to flow via Arts College Road, draining into Valankulam.

Motorists have struggled to navigate the ankle-deep water, prompting the Corporation to address the issue by installing a pre-cast storm water drain at the junction. A 30-metre trench was dug from the Audis Street entrance to the CSI Church, into which a pre-cast concrete storm water drain, measuring 2.6 metres in width and height, is being placed.

This new drainage system will allow storm water to flow through the pre-cast trench, enter the canals, and be directed through the Government Arts College before draining into Valankulam tank.

On Wednesday, Collector Kranti Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran inspected the ongoing work, which is expected to be completed by Friday.

Published - October 17, 2024 07:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.