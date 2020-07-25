Prayers held in protest against eight-lane expressway project

Resorting to a different mode of protest, land owners and farmers at Harur and Paapireddypatty in Dharmapuri district held prayers on Saturday to oppose the project for an eight-lane expressway to connect Salem and Chennai. They also performed “rituals of curse” targeting politicians who supported the project.
The project envisioned acquisition of lands across Kancheepuram,Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem districts. It ran into opposition from farmers ever since farmlands were notified in Harur and Paapireddypatty taluks.
In 2019, the Madras High Court had quashed the land acquisition proceedings on various grounds; one of these included the utility of the project. The Centre moved the Supreme Court for a stay on the High Court order.
Last month, the National Highways Authority of India had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, seeking an urgent hearing on the matter and calling for a stay on the Madras High Court order.
The protest on Saturday followed reports that amendments to laws were proposed to fast track the land acquisition proceedings without public hearings.
