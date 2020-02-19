‘Prana’ suicide lifeline service to be activated today

Coimbatore

19 February 2020 00:31 IST

N. Damotharan Centenary Lifeline - ‘Prana’, a suicide helpline service launched by N.G. Chandran Charities in January, will be activated here on Wednesday.

According to Sudha Sundaram, Chief Operating Officer of Nitya Gurukula, 10 volunteers will be employed in the initial stage of the helpline service. The phone lines will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesday.

On January 7, ‘Prana’ was launched in the presence of Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Coimbatore) B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar and Joint Correspondent of Kumaraguru Institutions Shankar Vanavarayar. N.G. Chandran Charities is the charity wing of Nitya Gurukula, a wellness and counselling centre based in Coimbatore.

Advertising

Advertising

“The volunteers underwent three sessions of training organised by Nitya Gurukula and were evaluated before being selected,” Ms. Sundaram said. In the initial stage, counsellors from Nitya Gurukula would be guiding the volunteers through the five hours, she said. The volunteers would provide direction counselling to distressed callers to develop resilience from suicidal thoughts and all the information would be kept confidential, said Ms. Sundaram.

Sashi Chandran, Managing Trustee of N.G. Chandran Charities and Chief Executive Officer of Nitya Gurukula, said, in a release, that India, particularly Tamil Nadu, had high suicide rates and people between the ages of 15 and 29 years were more prone to committing suicide, according to studies. “Differentiating Prana as a ‘lifeline’ and not a mere ‘helpline’ invites focus towards quality of living life and not just helping [to] save a life from harm,” Ms. Chandran said.

Those requiring assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts may contact Prana at 1800-121-203040.