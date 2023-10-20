Prakruti brings to Coimbatore Ajrakh, Ashavali, Muslin, and Indigo Dyes

October 20, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The two-day expo of hand weaves and natural dyes, Prakruti, is back in Coimbatore with 25 stalls.

The second edition of the exhibition at Padmavathi Ammal Cultural Centre on October 21 and 22 has weavers from different States, including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh displaying fabrics.

Sreeram, a 46-year-old tailor from Munnar, has developed a wide range of Indigo-dyed fabrics and plant leaf dyed materials. Having learnt the art of Indigo dyeing, he has created different patterns on fabrics. There are also natural dyed purses, hair bands, and hair clips.

Bakr Society of Kochi has displayed t-shirts that have natural-dye prints made by in-house developed screen printing techniques.

ADVERTISEMENT

Royal Brocades from Gujarat, which supplies fabrics to the Thailand Royal Family, not only makes stoles and sarees of the traditional Ashavali designs, but also trains women from non-traditional weaving families in making the traditional Gujarati brocade designs. Stoles made by these women are also on display.

Arup Rakshit of MG Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan says it takes about three days to weave one metre of muslin cloth. The organisation has displayed muslin fabric, desi cotton fabrics, and sarees made by tribal women. It is also training tribal women make muslin fabrics.

Abdul Jabbar from Kutch, a ninth generation weaver, has silk sarees with Ajrakh (Kutch block printing). His family also trains people in block printing. Badsha Miyan of Jaipur, a fifth generation handloom weaver, says they make silk sarees in 50 natural shades.

The expo also has eri silk, ahimsa silk, silk and cotton blend fabrics, natural dyed yoga mats.

Kanaka Ananth’s Maniams, a Coimbatore-based company, has exhibited wooden toys inspired by traditional kolams, lamps, and art forms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.