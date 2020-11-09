‘P.R. Krishnakumar brought international acceptance for Ayurveda’

P.R. Krishnakumar of Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Limited played a pivotal role in bringing international acceptance for Ayurveda, said Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai here on Sunday.

Speaking at a remembrance event held at the AVP campus, Mr. Pillai said that Krishnakumar, who passed away in September this year, succeeded to a very great extent in getting recognition for Ayurveda worldwide when there was an American lobby against the traditional system of medicine, not to allow it to enter into the treatment phase.

“He dedicated his entire life for the cause of Ayurveda,” he said.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani remembered the efforts taken by Krishnakumar in introducing modern research and international collaborations in Ayurveda.

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath recalled that Krishnakumar instilled hope in whoever came to him for treatment.

K. Shanmugam, Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, noted that the former Managing Director of AVP had deep knowledge in many fields and he had a vision for the future of Ayurveda.

Ramkumar Kutty, director of AVP Coimbatore, read out a message sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event in which he said that Krishnakumar’s remarkable efforts to serve Ayurveda were widely remembered and the void created in the field of Ayurveda by his demise will be hard to fill.

K. Rajamani, District Collector; Bhakthi Bharathi Prema Pandurang, spiritual orator; Swamini Vimalananda from Acharya Chinmaya Garden; Sivalingeswara Swamigal from Kamatchipuram Adheenam; Paul Alapatt, Bishop of Ramanathapuram Diocese; C.V. Shanmugananthan, former Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh; Sethumadhavan, all India executive committee member of RSS; and C. Devidas Varier, wholetime director of AVP Coimbatore, were present.