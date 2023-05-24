Powerlooms’ federation urges T.N. government to release orders for production of dhotis and saris

May 24, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms’ Associations has urged the State government to release orders to produce dhotis and saris for free distribution during Pongal 2024..

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the federation co-coordinator T.S.A. Subramanian said that next to agriculture, power loom industry played a key role as there were over six lakh units in the State. It provided jobs to 30 lakh families, both directly and indirectly, thus improving their livelihood, the letter said and explained the challenges that the industry was facing in the past few years.

Due to fluctuations in the price of yarn, power looms were dismantled and sold to scrap dealers. “Since the State government insisted upon the Central government to take steps and control the price of yarn, measures were taken and the price remains stable now,” the letter said.

Orders to make school uniforms, dhotis and saris were executed through the 225 power loom cooperative weavers societies in the State, involving 63,000 looms. Currently, after completing the production of school uniforms, looms were without work orders, Mr. Subramanian said and wanted the government to release orders at the earliest so that production of free dhotis and saris commences in June. “Starting the production will ensure livelihood for the weavers,” he said.

In 2022, orders were released only in October leading to delay in production of dhotis and saris and the orders were completed only in March 2023.