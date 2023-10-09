ADVERTISEMENT

Powerloom worker held for bid to break open ATM in Erode

October 09, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old worker of a powerloom unit was arrested for attempting to break open an ATM of the State Bank of India on Sathy Road at Veerappanchatiram here on Monday.

The ATM is located on the branch premises and a siren went off at the ATM at 3 a.m. on October 5. People alerted the Erode North police, who found attempts were made by miscreants to break the machine. Fingerprint experts were pressed into service. CCTV footage showed a man attempting to break the machine and fleeing from the spot after some time.

Police identified the accused as R. Rahul of Ashokapuram. He was arrested and produced at a court and lodged at sub-jail. Police said a theft case was pending against him.

