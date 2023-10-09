HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Powerloom worker held for bid to break open ATM in Erode

October 09, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old worker of a powerloom unit was arrested for attempting to break open an ATM of the State Bank of India on Sathy Road at Veerappanchatiram here on Monday.

The ATM is located on the branch premises and a siren went off at the ATM at 3 a.m. on October 5. People alerted the Erode North police, who found attempts were made by miscreants to break the machine. Fingerprint experts were pressed into service. CCTV footage showed a man attempting to break the machine and fleeing from the spot after some time.

Police identified the accused as R. Rahul of Ashokapuram. He was arrested and produced at a court and lodged at sub-jail. Police said a theft case was pending against him.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.