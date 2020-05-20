Powerloom weavers wait for job orders

Job working powerloom units in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts are unable to resume activity, though industries in rural areas are permitted to operate, because of lack of orders.

“We are not textile manufacturers (master weavers). We are dependent on job givers to supply yarn. The master weavers have asked us to wait till June 1 as most of the textile markets in the northern States are shut,” says R. Velusamy, one of the directors of Palladam Powerloom Weaving Cluster.

The two districts together have more than one lakh job working powerlooms. Just about 25 % of the job working powerlooms are operating in Palladam area. The situation is bad and our survival is under question,” he said.

In Somanur and nearby areas in Coimbatore district, just about 10 % of the job working powerlooms are operating. “There are several reasons that the master weavers give us for not providing orders. Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts sell woven fabric mainly in the north. Lorry drivers are not willing to drive to the northern States fearing the spread of COVID-19 in those States. The master weavers are not getting payments for the fabric already supplied and the demand is poor in the north,” says M. Palaniswamy, president of the Somanur job working powerloom weavers’ association.

Further, yarn and cotton prices have fallen and those who have stocks now have to sell the fabric also at lower price, incurring losses. Hence, the market is weak. It will take two or three weeks to get a clear picture, he said. Till then the job working powerloom units will remain shut, except those who have stock of yarn already supplied to them.