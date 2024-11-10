 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Powerloom weavers urge Tamil Nadu CM to take up the issue of QCOs on textiles with the Central government

Published - November 10, 2024 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Powerloom weavers in Tamil Nadu have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take up with the Central government the issue of quality control order (QCO) proposed on viscose rayon staple spun yarn.

The Tamilnadu Federation of Powerloom Associations has said that no other country imposes QCO on textile products. Since the introduction of QCO on viscose fibre last year, the entire viscose textile chain is impacted negatively and is hit by sluggishness.

Tamil Nadu has nearly 25 lakh powerlooms and two lakh of these looms moved from weaving cotton to viscose over the years.

Almost 70 % of the viscose staple yarn produced by more than 80 textile mills are used by the powerlooms in the State.

Due to monopoly in production of viscose rayon staple cut fibre, the mills that faced shortage in availability of the fibre imported it and the imported fibre was ₹25 a kg lesser than the domestic prices. However, the Central government introduced QCO on fibre last year, curbing imports. This has resulted in sluggishness in the entire viscose textile chain.

In such a situation, the government notified in September this year the proposal to impose QCO on viscose yarn.

Already several powerlooms are sold as scrap because of the dull market and the QCO on yarn will be a blow to the powerloom weavers in Tamil Nadu. Hence, the Chief Minister should take up the issue with the Centre and urge it to remove the QCOs on textiles, the Federation said.

Published - November 10, 2024 07:09 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / textile and clothing / imports

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.