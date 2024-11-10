Powerloom weavers urge Tamil Nadu CM to take up the issue of QCOs on textiles with the Central government

Powerloom weavers in Tamil Nadu have appealed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take up with the Central government the issue of quality control order (QCO) proposed on viscose rayon staple spun yarn.

The Tamilnadu Federation of Powerloom Associations has said that no other country imposes QCO on textile products. Since the introduction of QCO on viscose fibre last year, the entire viscose textile chain is impacted negatively and is hit by sluggishness.

Tamil Nadu has nearly 25 lakh powerlooms and two lakh of these looms moved from weaving cotton to viscose over the years.

Almost 70 % of the viscose staple yarn produced by more than 80 textile mills are used by the powerlooms in the State.

Due to monopoly in production of viscose rayon staple cut fibre, the mills that faced shortage in availability of the fibre imported it and the imported fibre was ₹25 a kg lesser than the domestic prices. However, the Central government introduced QCO on fibre last year, curbing imports. This has resulted in sluggishness in the entire viscose textile chain.

In such a situation, the government notified in September this year the proposal to impose QCO on viscose yarn.

Already several powerlooms are sold as scrap because of the dull market and the QCO on yarn will be a blow to the powerloom weavers in Tamil Nadu. Hence, the Chief Minister should take up the issue with the Centre and urge it to remove the QCOs on textiles, the Federation said.