Coimbatore

Powerloom weavers to continue protests

Powerloom units in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts that take up job work will continue with their protest demanding payment of revised wages announced in November last year.This was decided at a meeting of the Job Working Powerloom Unit Associations held at Somanur on Friday.

The powerloom weavers who do job work will stage a protest at Thekkalur on January 31 and all of them will hoist black flags at the units, numbering nearly 30,000, on February 2. The job working units also said that they condemned the response of the master weavers, who have said that they are unable to pay higher wages because of high prices of yarn.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2022 11:57:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/powerloom-weavers-to-continue-protests/article38341441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY