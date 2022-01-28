Powerloom weavers to continue protests

Powerloom units in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts that take up job work will continue with their protest demanding payment of revised wages announced in November last year.This was decided at a meeting of the Job Working Powerloom Unit Associations held at Somanur on Friday.

The powerloom weavers who do job work will stage a protest at Thekkalur on January 31 and all of them will hoist black flags at the units, numbering nearly 30,000, on February 2. The job working units also said that they condemned the response of the master weavers, who have said that they are unable to pay higher wages because of high prices of yarn.