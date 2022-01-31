Powerloom weavers stage protest

COIMBATORE

31 January 2022 18:44 IST

Powerloom weavers who do job work for master weavers staged a protest at Thekkalur in Tiruppur district on Monday.

E. Bhoopathi, treasurer of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job Working Powerloom Weavers Association, said the weavers from Coimbatore and Tiruppur district took part. The job working units are on strike since January 9 demanding implementation of revised wages by the master weavers.

They staged a protest at Karanampettai recently and plan to hoist black flags at all the units in the two districts on February 2.

The master weavers have not revised the wages for job working units for eight years now. Following talks held a couple of months ago, the government urged the master weavers to revise the wages from December 1. However, the master weavers have not done so. Hence, the units are on strike, he said.

The Labour Department officials have called the weavers for a meeting on February 3 in Coimbatore.