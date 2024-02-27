Powerloom weavers in Salem and Erode to go on strike on February 28 to protest I-T rules amendment

February 27, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Powerloom weavers in Salem, Erode, and Namakkal will down shutters for a day on February 28, 2024, as they fear that the recent amendment to the Income Tax rules will deny orders to micro and small-scale weavers.

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerloom Associations, in a memorandum to the Prime Minister, Finance Minister, and the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, said that the amended rules will come into effect from April 1 and that fabric buyers were already not sourcing products from micro and small-scale weavers.

According to the amendment, if a buyer has not paid his/her dues to micro or small-scale weaver for more than 45 days by March 31, 2024, the outstanding amount will be disallowed as an expenditure. This means that it will be treated as the income of the buyer and will be a burden on the tax payer. “Though the Act says that it may be disallowed in the next year if the payment is made, this will not create any impact on the Income Tax payments,” the Federation said.

Some corporate buyers who source fabrics, especially finished products such as sarees and dhotis, from the weavers make payments just twice a year. They are now moving to larger suppliers and are not willing to buy from micro and small-scale weavers, the memorandum pointed out.

“This is a good move aimed at ensuring timely payment to MSME weavers. But it should be extended to all fabric suppliers,” said B. Kandavel, secretary of the Federation. “Hence, we request the amendment to be extended not only to MSME registered micro and small industries, but to all the players, be it medium or large or corporate or non-registered traders, wholesalers or retailers,” he said.

Buyers have been threatening to not buy from any MSMEs or registered MSMEs and are asking them to cancel their registration, so that they can continue business. This has created fear among the micro and small industrial units in the manufacturing sector, as they will lose their businesses and livelihoods, the federation said.

The government should implement these amendments after a year, and should include all suppliers, the Federation said.