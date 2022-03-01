Powerloom weavers in Coimbatore, Tiruppur to resume work from March 2

Powerloom weavers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, who do job work will call off the strike and resume operations from March 2, according to a press release from the district administration.

The weavers were on strike from January 9 and had staged protests demanding hike in wages from the master weavers and a written assurance from them on payment of the revised wages.

Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran held talks on Monday and Tuesday with the job workers and master weavers from Somanur, Avinashi, and Thekkalur areas, in the presence of officials from the Labour Department.

The press release said both - the job working unit owners and the master weavers - have agreed that the master weavers will enter into separate agreements within a week with those who do job work for them for payment of 19 % hike from the wages agreed in 2014 for Somanur variety fabric and 15 % for other varieties of fabric. A copy of the agreement will be submitted to the Coimbatore and Tiruppur district job working units association and to the Labour Department. The revised higher wages will come into effect from March 1. The job working units will call off the strike and resume operations from Wednesday, the press release said.

