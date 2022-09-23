Powerloom weavers in Coimbatore call off strike

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 23, 2022 18:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Job working powerloom units in Coimbatore district and parts of Tiruppur district on Friday called off their strike against power tariff hike. Almost 1.5 lakh powerlooms were on strike against the hike in power tariff. Representatives of the weavers met Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji recently and sought rollback of the hike. Following an assurance from the Minister that the increase would be reduced, the weavers called off the strike on Friday. They will, however, not pay the revised charges. This was decided at a meeting of the weavers, according to a press release. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
electricity production and distribution
textile and clothing

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app