Powerloom weavers in Coimbatore call off strike

Job working powerloom units in Coimbatore district and parts of Tiruppur district on Friday called off their strike against power tariff hike. Almost 1.5 lakh powerlooms were on strike against the hike in power tariff. Representatives of the weavers met Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji recently and sought rollback of the hike. Following an assurance from the Minister that the increase would be reduced, the weavers called off the strike on Friday. They will, however, not pay the revised charges. This was decided at a meeting of the weavers, according to a press release.

