Powerloom weavers in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to go on a fast

Power loom weavers in Coimbatore district and several parts of Tiruppur district, who are on a strike since January 9 over wage issue, will observe a fast for three days from Wednesday.

E. Bhoopathi, treasurer of Somanur Job Working Power loom Weavers’ Association, said about 1,000 job working weavers and their family members observed a fast on Monday at Karanampettai in Coimbatore district. Though they did not get permission from the police initially, it was given later, he claimed.

The weavers had to discontinue the fast on Tuesday because of counting of votes for the urban local bodies elections. “We have police permission to continue the fast for three days from Wednesday,” he said.

The job working weavers are demanding signing of wage agreement by master weavers for increase of 15 % and 19 %, depending on the variety of fabric, from the wages agreed in 2014. “We are going for a wage revision after eight years. The master weavers did not pay so far the wages according to the revision agreed in 2014. Now, they have to give us a written assurance for the hike agreed to recently,” he said.

About 50,000 job working power loom units in Palladam and parts of Tiruppur district called off the indefinite strike recently as the master weavers had agreed for an increase in wages. However, nearly 1.5 lakh job working units in Coimbatore district and Avinashi, Thekkalur, Pudupalayam in Tiruppur district are continuing the indefinite strike. They are also going on a fast for three days to insist on a written agreement from the master weavers.

“We hear that some of the master weavers are asking their job workers to sign agreements for 19% increase from the current wages. This shows that they are not going to increase from the 2014 wages. So, we want a written assurance,” he said.