Powerloom weavers concerned over notices on power consumption

Job working powerloom units in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts have said that they would not be able to pay the penalty levied by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for excess use of power than the demand.

The members of the Job Working Powerloom Unit Owners Association met the Chief Engineer of Tangedco here on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum. They said that a powerloom shed with 14 looms would need roughly 7.5 kw.

Maximum demand

For the last two years, the units were permitted to have a maximum demand of 15 HP under tariff III A2.

However, in the recent months, some of the units had got notices from the Tangedco for using power more than the demand on a single month.

C. Palaniswami, president of the association, said that the notices were given for high use during specific one or two months a year ago.

Penalty

“We met the Chief Engineer and told her that we will not be able to pay the penalty for the notices given. The job working units are already struggling without revision of wages for the last six years. The notices should have been given or the units should have been alerted in 15 days or a month when the consumption went up. This would have given us opportunity to rectify the consumption then. We requested the Tangedco to tell us immediately if the consumption exceeds the demand. Further, this problem has occured only after digital meters were installed. There could have been several reasons why consumption reading is high only on a particular month. The unit owners are not responsible for it,” he said.

Tariff

The Tangedco says that since the consumption went up on a particular month, the tariff will be IIIB.

It should withdraw the additional tariff levied for these units, the association said.