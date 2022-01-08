Coimbatore

Powerloom units to down shutters from Sunday

Over two lakh powerloom units in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts will remain shut from Sunday demanding higher wages.

The units, which do job work for master weavers, are demanding for the last eight years a wage revision and the State government urged the master weavers in November last year to pay higher wages. It also indicated the hike that should be implemented.

Though the higher wages were to come into effect from December 1, the master weavers had not paid the agreed amount.

These units produce about one crore metres of fabric a day.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2022 1:13:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/powerloom-units-to-down-shutters-from-sunday/article38180585.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY