Powerloom units to down shutters from Sunday

Over two lakh powerloom units in Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts will remain shut from Sunday demanding higher wages.

The units, which do job work for master weavers, are demanding for the last eight years a wage revision and the State government urged the master weavers in November last year to pay higher wages. It also indicated the hike that should be implemented.

Though the higher wages were to come into effect from December 1, the master weavers had not paid the agreed amount.

These units produce about one crore metres of fabric a day.