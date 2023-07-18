Powerloom units in Tiruppur warned against manufacturing products reserved for handlooms

July 18, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The district administration has warned powerloom units of registration of police cases if they violated the Handlooms (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985.

Inspections will be carried out by Flying Squads of Handlooms Department to prevent powerloom units from manufacturing the 11 products reserved for handlooms. They include silk-bordered sari/ dhoti, towel, gamcha and angavastram, lungi, blanket, bedspread, jamakkalam durry, dress material, shawl, muffler, pankhi, woolen tweed, chaddar and mekhala.

In a press release, District Collector T. Christuraj advised handloom workers to register themselves with the nearest cooperative societies to secure more employment opportunities and wages, besides being in the reckoning for welfare schemes such as old age pension, family pension, free housing scheme, free power scheme, Prime Minister Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojana.

