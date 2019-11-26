Powerloom owner attempts suicide, AIADMK functionary blamed

Accusing an AIADMK functionary of involving in “katta panchayat” (kangaroo court) in his family issue, a power loom owner attempted suicide and was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital here.

Family dispute

N. Devaraj (37) of Rana Nagar in Bhavani owns a power loom unit and is married to Suguna (33) for eight years. The couple has two daughters. Suguna’s father Seerangan is ward secretary. A dispute prevailed between the couple. When a problem cropped up eight months ago, Devaraj filed a case seeking divorce in the Bhavani court.

Devaraj said that Bhavani Town AIADMK secretary Krishnaraj was interfering in his family dispute and had also threatened his family members recently.

House damaged

On Sunday night, the house of Devaraj was damaged by a few persons and he was upset over the incident. He called his friend Anand and informed him that he was ending his life. Relatives rushed to his house and took him to the Government Hospital at Bhavani.

He was later shifted to the Government Hospital in Erode. Doctors said he was out of danger.

False information

Relatives of Devaraj blamed the suicide attempt on Krishnaraj and wanted action to be taken against him.

They said that Bhavani police were refusing to take action and accused the police of spreading false information that Deveraj attempted suicide due to loss in business.

Those with a suicidal tendency can contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 for counselling.