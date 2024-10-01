Powerloom Federation warns of delays in production of dhotis and saris for Pongal

Claiming that the State government is delaying the supply of required cotton yarn for producing dhotis and saris for free distribution for Pongal festival in 2025, The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations stated that only 50% of the production order could be completed by the end of December 2024, with the remaining production extending into February 2025.

The State government had issued an order on 27 August 2024 to produce 1.77 crore dhotis and 1.77 crore sarees, intended for distribution through ration shops and to beneficiaries of the Old Age Pension Scheme. Federation members, during a consultative meeting with officials in Chennai, cited delays in the issuing of the production order. As a result, they expect to complete the full order only by 1 January 2025.

A release from the federation highlighted that while the supply of yarn had begun, it remains insufficient to expedite production. “In October 2023, 50% of the production orders were completed on time, but as of now, we have barely completed 5% of the current orders,” the release noted. The federation added that if yarn is provided this week, they could fulfil 50% of the order by the end of December. Full completion of the order, however, will only be possible by the end of February 2025, if the supply of yarn is consistent.

