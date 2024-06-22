GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Powerloom association pitches project to discharge treated water into sea

Published - June 22, 2024 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations has urged the State government to implement the marine discharge project by which treated water from the common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) are let into the sea through pipelines.

The federation’s general body meeting, presided by its president L.K.M. Suresh, was conducted here recently in which various resolutions were passed. A resolution said the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi in 2007 proposed a ₹ 700-crore project to establish CETPs in Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts to treat effluents from industries and discharge the water into the sea at Ramanathapuram. “But, the project did not take off,” the resolution said.

Another resolution urged both the Central and State governments to manufacture uniforms for government departments and clothes for medical purposes through powerlooms. Other resolutions wanted the subsidy for powerloom development to be increased from 25% to 50%, GST refunds pending for 13 months to be repaid immediately, and urged the State government to start the Cotton Corporation of Tamil Nadu and procure cotton and provide the vacant land in defunct spinning mills to powerlooms for establishing mini textile parks. Resolutions also wanted a 30% hike in wages for producing free dhoti, sari and school uniforms and take steps to prevent import of garments from Bangladesh without tax.

Erode

