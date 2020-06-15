Coimbatore

Powerloom assn.’s plea

The Tirupur, Kovai District Powerloom Association has appealed to the Collectors of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts to instruct banks not to take over properties of powerloom units that are unable to repay loans. In a memorandum to Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani, the Association said the looms were idle for nearly three months and the weavers were facing several issues.

The banks should stop taking action on the units as the Chief Minister had announced waiver of powerloom unit loans.

