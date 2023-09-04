HamberMenu
Power tillers, weeders distributed to farmers in Coimbatore

September 04, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

As Chief Minister M.K Stalin launched the distribution of agricultural machinery and inaugurated buildings for agriculture across the State on Monday, 82 power tillers and seven power weeders were given to farmers in Coimbatore district.

The machinery, totally costing ₹72.58 lakh, was handed over with a 40% subsidy for large-scale farmers and 50% subsidy for small-scale and women farmers.

Coimbatore Lok Sabha MP P.R. Natarajan distributed the machinery to the farmers on the District Collector’s office premises in the city.

Tiruppur

The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated a building worth ₹4 crore for a regulated market committee on behalf of the Agricultural Sales and Agribusiness Department at Panchapatti, Dharapuram Block, Tiruppur district. Revenue Divisional Officer of Dharapuram A.J. Senthilarasan presided over the event.

Minister for Tamil Development and Information & Publicity MP Saminathan said, ”The Chief Minister has announced that 50,000 farmers will be provided with free electricity this year. Also, warehouses are facing financial loss due to their remoteness, high transportation costs and high rent. The Chief Minister inaugurated the building that has a 1,000-tonne warehouse at an estimate of ₹1.30 crore, an exchange hall for ₹85 lakh, an office building for ₹30 lakh, drinking water and sanitation facility at ₹61 lakh and fencing for ₹80 lakh.”

The Minister distributed power tillers worth ₹16 lakh to 20 farmers and agri subsidies worth ₹42.40 lakh.

