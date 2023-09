September 04, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Power tillers to the tune of ₹42.74 lakh were distributed to farmers by Collector K.M. Sarayu here on Monday.

The tillers were distributed to 56 farmers in the district at a subsidy.

According to the administration, the tillers were given at 50% subsidy to small and marginal farmers and at 70% subsidy to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe farmers in the district.