Power tariff hike will lead to fall of DMK govt., says Dhinakaran

Staff Reporter
September 15, 2022 22:28 IST

The electricity tariff hike will lead to the fall of the DMK government, said Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V Dhinakaran here on Thursday.

Addressing a meeting organised by the party in Tiruppur on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Annadurai, Mr. Dhinakaran credited him for bringing social justice through policies in the state.

Criticising the Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji, he said, “the DMK will lose power because of the increase in electricity tariff. The hike has increased the burden on residential consumers and industries.”

“Because of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the AIADMK was not able to come to power. Now the party has reduced from a State level to a regional level with hold in Kongu region alone,” said Mr. Dhinakaran. He also claimed that a few leaders from the AIADMK have been trying to meet M.K. Stalin.

