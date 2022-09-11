Power tariff hike shows CM is not concerned about people: EPS

‘People, already hit hard by the pandemic, will suffer more’

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 11, 2022 23:13 IST

The steep increase in electricity tariff, announced on Saturday, shows Chief Minister M.K. Stalin does not care for people but only for his family, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Sunday.

Addressing party workers at Avinashi, he said there was an average increase of 34% in electricity tariff, and the government would earn ₹15,000 crore in revenue therefrom a year. Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission had approved a 6% increase in the tariff every year. So, by 2026, the tariff would go up 52%. People were hit hard for two years by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economy was affected. When they were returning to normalcy, such an increase in power tariff would cripple them. There was also an increase in property tax. “How will people manage the hike,” he asked and alleged that the Chief Minister was not worried about people but only about his family.

The Athikadavu Avinashi Scheme was announced by the AIADMK government, which allocated nearly ₹1,650 crore for it. “I laid the foundation. Had it been completed by now, all the water bodies would have been full,” Mr. Palaniswami said. The work under the scheme was scheduled for completion by December 2021. Now, there was uncertainty whether the scheme would be completed by December this year. The DMK government was delaying it only because it was announced by the AIADMK government, he alleged.

