Power tariff hike: powerloom units go on strike in Coimbatore, part of Tiruppur

More than one lakh powerloom units in Coimbatore and part of Tiruppur district went on indefinite strike from Friday against the hike in power tariff and the Federation of Tamil Nadu Powerloom Unit Owners’ Association decided that powerloom units across the State will not pay the revised tariff.

Era. Velusamy, secretary of the federation, said that members of nearly 65 powerloom unit associations in the State decided at a meeting in Erode on Friday that they will not pay the revised wages.

On the indefinite strike in Coimbatore district, E. Bhoopathi of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Job Working Powerloom Unit Owners Association said nearly 1.75 lakh looms in Coimbatore district and part of Tiruppur district stopped production from Friday.

“We do not have an option. Only Tamil Nadu has such a large number of powerlooms that do job work. Several master weavers have not started paying the job working units the revised wages agreed to in February this year. There is no hope they will pay more for the job workers because of higher power tariff. So, it is not viable for the job working units to pay a higher power tariff,” he said.

The demand of the job working units is to maintain the earlier tariff for powerloom sector. The job working powerloom units in Tiruppur district will decide at a meeting on Sunday their future course of action.