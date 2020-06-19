Power supply to two units disconnected

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to two units functioning in the Corporation limits where effluents treatment plants were not functioning properly.

A flying squad inspected a tannery unit at Maravapalayam and a dyeing unit at Manickampalayam and found the plants not functioning and effluents were discharged into the channel.

A report was submitted to the Collector and Chairman of the District Monitoring Committee C. Kathiravan, who ordered disconnection of power supply to the units on Thursday.

On Friday, Mr. Kathiravan along with officials inspected a bleaching unit at Vairapalayam in the Corporation limits.

He inspected the effluent treatment plant and also the precautionary measures taken against COVID-19.

The Collector asked the workers to ensure personal distancing while at work and also wash their hands properly with soap once in two hours.