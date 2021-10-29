Power supply to two dyeing units disconnected

ERODE

29 October 2021 23:46 IST

Officials of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) disconnected power supply to two textile processing units functioning in the city for discharging effluents in the open.

The officials inspected the two dyeing units functioning at Vettukattuvalasu and Subramaniyam Nagar and found them discharging the effluents into the open drains in their respective areas. They also found the effluent treatment plants not operational. A report was submitted to Collector H. Krishnanunni, also the chairman of the District Monitoring Committee, who ordered disconnection of power to the units.

Mr. Krishnanunni said all dyeing, printing, bleaching and sizing units should ensure zero liquid discharge and warned that action would be taken against units if violations were found. He also warned of action against unit owners if they discharged sledge and waste from the effluents treatment plants in the open.